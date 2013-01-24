Soft spout
Philips Avent Soft Spouts are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or bottle feeding to a drinking cup. With easy-sip and easy-to-clean non-spill valve. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Soft spout
Philips Avent Soft Spouts are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or bottle feeding to a drinking cup. With easy-sip and easy-to-clean non-spill valve. See all benefits
Designed for delicate gums
All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible, excluding glass bottles and Grown Up Cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.
Easy to sip, easy to clean
Country of origin
What is included
Development stages