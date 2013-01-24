Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Soft spouts

SCF146/02
Avent
Find support for this product
Avent
  • Soft spout Soft spout Soft spout
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Soft spouts

    SCF146/02
    Find support for this product

    Soft spout

    Philips Avent Soft Spouts are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or bottle feeding to a drinking cup. With easy-sip and easy-to-clean non-spill valve. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Soft spouts

    Soft spout

    Philips Avent Soft Spouts are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or bottle feeding to a drinking cup. With easy-sip and easy-to-clean non-spill valve. See all benefits

    Register

    Join the Philips family

    Soft spout

    Non-spill, easy-sip spout

    • 6m+
    • White
    • 2 pack
    Soft spout

    Soft spout

    Designed for delicate gums

    Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

    All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible, excluding glass bottles and Grown Up Cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

    Patented non-spill valve

    Easy to sip, easy to clean

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • What is included

      Soft spout
      2  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stages
      6 months +

    Get support for this product

    Go to consumer care

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

        Reviews

        Be the first to review this item

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

        Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

        Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.