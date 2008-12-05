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    Philips Avent Insulated Cup

    SCF670/01

    Keeps drinks fresh for longer

    The Philips Avent Insulated Cup is ideal for out and about. This stylish animal themed cup keeps drinks fresh for longer. Includes a bite resistant spout and a non-spill valve.

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    Philips Avent Insulated Cup

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    See all Spout cups

    Keeps drinks fresh for longer

    Non-spill bite resistant spout

    • 260ml
    • 12m+
    Ideal for out and about, keeps drinks fresh

    Ideal for out and about, keeps drinks fresh

    This stylish cup helps keep your toddler’s drink fresh for longer when out and about

    Non-spill spout with patented valve

    Non-spill spout with patented valve

    Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.

    Faster flow and bite resistant spout

    Faster flow and bite resistant spout

    Spout is designed to be bite resistant with a faster flow and the cup has larger capacity for active toddlers

    Flip-top lid for hygienic leak-proof transport

    Flip-top lid for hygienic leak-proof transport

    The flip-top lid keeps spout clean when on the go and ensures leak-proof transport

    Soft anti-slip rubber base for added stability

    Soft anti-slip rubber base for added stability

    Cup is designed with soft anti-slip rubber base for added stability

    All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

    All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Mexico
      Yes

    • What is included

      Insulated cup 260ml / 9oz
      1  pcs
      Flip top lid
      1  pcs
      Sport spout
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      12 months +

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    • Not inter-changeable with other Philips AVENT Toddler Cups
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