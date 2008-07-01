2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF609/01
Hygiene on the go
This Philips Avent faster flow cup is ideal for the active toddler. It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from. The cup has a flip-top lid and a clever side clip to attach to belt or buggy.
340ml
18m+ sport spout
Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.