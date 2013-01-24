Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

    Steam Generator Iron

    Steam generator iron PerfectCare Elite
    • Powerful steam removes wrinkles fast
    • Greatly reduces your ironing time
    • OptimalTemp technology guarantees no burns on all ironable clothes
    See all steam generator irons

    Integrated Ironing Board

    Integrated Ironing Board PerfectCare Elite
    • Ultimate ironing with our best technology
    • Interactive ironing board for superior results
    • Quickly folds and rolls for easy storage
    See integrated ironing board

    Steam Iron

    Steam iron
    • Iron away wrinkles fast with powerful steam
    • Safely iron from jeans to silk with OptimalTemp
    • Smart innovations for faster and better ironing
    See all steam irons

    Dry Iron

    dry iron
    • Non-stick soleplate coating
    • Smoothly glides over clothes
    • Lightweight and easy to use
    See all dry irons

    PerfectCare Elite

     

    Our lightest, fastest and most powerful iron.
    With revolutionary OptimalTemp technology, to guarantee no burns on all ironable clothes.

     

    More information

    More information

    PerfectCare with Optimal Temp

     

    The best irons with no temperature settings

    video thumbnail

    How to descale your Philips iron

     

    Irons that work with steam build up calc or scale. If you do not regularly descale, you will get white/brown stains on your clothes - and the steam will not operate to its maximum power. We recommend regular descaling, especially when you have hard water. Click below to find out how to descale your specific Philips iron.

    Start now
    Register

    Join the Philips family