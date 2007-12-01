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Discontinued

Philips AventToddler Cup

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Easy transition from bottle to cup

The Philips Avent BPA-free magic cup is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken, thrown in the air or left on its side, and yet easy to drink from. The spouts with valves also fit the feeding bottles so they become spill-proof too.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Non-spill, easy-sip

Easy transition from bottle to cup

  • 260mlx2

  • 12m+ Toddler Spout

Snap-top lid keeps spout clean

Snap-top lid keeps spout clean

The snap-top lid keeps spout clean when on the go and ensures leak-proof transport

Non-spill spout with patented valve

Non-spill spout with patented valve

Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.

Hard spout for children 12m+

Hard spout for children 12m+

A bite resistant spout for children confidently drinking from cup, ideal for teething babies

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 