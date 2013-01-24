Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D/10 or SA1300/02.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Ideal for travel
This unit carries 3 pre-measured portions of milk powder in separate compartments. When you're ready to feed, just pour the powder into the feeding bottle of pre-boiled cooled water. Remove inner sections to use as a bowl or container. See all benefits
SCF696/17
SCF683/61
SCF686/61
SCF680/37
Inner part can be removed to convert into a handy snack cup
The Philips Avent milk powder dispenser holds 3 pre-measured doses of milk powder - ideal for travel
All parts can be sterilised and microwaved and are dishwasher safe for quick and easy cleaning
What is included
Material
Development stages