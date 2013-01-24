Home
    Philips Avent Milk powder dispenser

SCF135/06

Ideal for travel

This unit carries 3 pre-measured portions of milk powder in separate compartments. When you're ready to feed, just pour the powder into the feeding bottle of pre-boiled cooled water. Remove inner sections to use as a bowl or container.

    This unit carries 3 pre-measured portions of milk powder in separate compartments. When you're ready to feed, just pour the powder into the feeding bottle of pre-boiled cooled water. Remove inner sections to use as a bowl or container. See all benefits

    This unit carries 3 pre-measured portions of milk powder in separate compartments. When you're ready to feed, just pour the powder into the feeding bottle of pre-boiled cooled water. Remove inner sections to use as a bowl or container. See all benefits

    This unit carries 3 pre-measured portions of milk powder in separate compartments. When you're ready to feed, just pour the powder into the feeding bottle of pre-boiled cooled water. Remove inner sections to use as a bowl or container. See all benefits

      Ideal for travel

      BPA-Free

      • 3 doses
      Inner part can be removed

      Inner part can be removed

      Inner part can be removed to convert into a handy snack cup

      Holds enough powdered formula for three 260 ml/9 oz feeds

      Holds enough powdered formula for three 260 ml/9 oz feeds

      The Philips Avent milk powder dispenser holds 3 pre-measured doses of milk powder - ideal for travel

      Entire dispenser sterilisable, microwavable and dishwasher safe

      All parts can be sterilised and microwaved and are dishwasher safe for quick and easy cleaning

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Milk powder dispenser
        1  pcs

      • Material

        BPA-free*
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 0-6 months
        • 0–6 months

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

