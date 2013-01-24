Home
Philips Avent

Classic baby bottle

SCF680/27
Avent
1 Awards
Avent
  Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
    Philips Avent Classic baby bottle

    SCF680/27
    Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    Our Classic bottle has been trusted by mothers for 30 years, and continues to be the preferred choice of many mums. Designed for an enjoyable and easy feeding experience, it is clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort.* See all benefits

    Philips Avent Classic baby bottle

    Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    Our Classic bottle has been trusted by mothers for 30 years, and continues to be the preferred choice of many mums. Designed for an enjoyable and easy feeding experience, it is clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort.* See all benefits

      Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

      Trusted for 30 years

      • 2 Bottles
      • 4 oz/125 ml
      • Newborn flow teat
      • 0m+
      Compatible with the Philips Avent range

      Compatible with the Philips Avent range

      The Philips Avent Classic bottle is compatible with the Philips Avent range, excluding Natural bottles. We advise using Classic bottles with Classic feeding teats only.

      Easy latch on due to the unique valve on the teat

      Easy latch on due to the unique valve on the teat

      Unique valve on the teat flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimise overeating and spit-up, burping and gas

      Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

      Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

      Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behaviour". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs. 74 min, p=0.05). This was especially true at night.**

      Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

      Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

      Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.

      Clinically proven anti-colic system

      Clinically proven anti-colic system

      As your baby feeds, the unique valve on the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy.*

      BPA-free*

      BPA-free*

      The Philips Avent Classic+ feeding bottle is made of BPA-free* material (polypropylene).

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

      Different flow rate teats available

      Different flow rate teats available

      The Philips Avent Classic bottle offers different flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. All teats are available in twin packs.

      Always use the adapter ring

      Always use the adapter ring

      Remember to always use the Philips Avent Classic bottle with the adapter ring (included with every Philips Avent Classic bottle).

      Technical Specifications

      • Bottle

        Material
        BPA-free*

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0-12 months

      • Ease of use

        Bottle use
        • Easy to clean
        • Easy to hold
        Ease of use
        • Dishwasher- and microwave-safe
        • 5 parts

      • Functions

        Latch on
        • Easy latch on
        • Promotes teat acceptance
        Teat
        • Two piece anti-colic system
        • Flexes to feeding rhythm

      • Material

        Bottle
        • BPA-free*
        • Polypropylene
        Teat
        • BPA-free*
        • Soft silicone

      • What is included

        Baby Bottle
        2  pcs

      • Compatibility

        Compatible with
        Breast Pump, VIA cups and Classic Teats

            Awards

            • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
            • ** A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.

