The ultimate all-in-one solution, the Series 7000 features an integrated trimmer on one side and a skin-friendly, contour system on the other, for a comfortable and convenient trim or shave, anywhere below the neck.
Catch and cut every hair
Skin contour system
The skin comfort system catches and cuts hairs of different lengths, without the need for multiple tools or skin contact with sharp edges. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result. The added flexibility of the contour system follows every angle and surface of your body for precisely the look you want.
Trimming and shaving
Dual-sided design
Simply flip between trimming and shaving thanks to the streamlined design, one tool, minimal hassle.
Cut the thickets hair
Conveniently adjustable trimming comb
The integrated trimmer and adjustable comb with 5 length settings is designed to offer more power to cut even the thickest hair. To maintain your desired hair length or get a natural look, adjust the comb to a length between 3-11mm. You can use the shaving system on the other side, for a closer result.