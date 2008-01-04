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  • Moisturizes and softens skin Moisturizes and softens skin Moisturizes and softens skin

    Philips Avent Avent Moisturizing Nipple Cream

    SCF504/30

    Moisturizes and softens skin

    Moisturises and softens dry or sensitive nipples. Easy to apply and no need to remove before breastfeeding.

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    Philips Avent Avent Moisturizing Nipple Cream

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    Moisturizes and softens skin

    With pure, medical grade lanolin and aloe vera

    • 30ml

    with coconut oil and aloe vera

    Contains coconut oil and aloe vera, both natural ingredients, to hydrate the skin and soften nipples.

    Baby friendly

    No need to remove prior to breastfeeding.

    Contains lanolin

    Contains Medilan™, an ultra pure grade of lanolin which penetrates the skin’s outer layers to improve moisture levels and ensure suppleness.

    Moisturizes and softens dry or sensitive nipples

    Applied once or twice a day during pregnancy will help prepare the skin for breastfeeding and applied after the birth between feeds will help mothers to maintain healthy supple skin.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Tube
      Yes

    • What is included

      Moisturizing nipple cream
      1 tube

    • Functions

      Prepare for breastfeeding
      Yes

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

    • Dimensions & Weight

      Volume
      30ml

    • Ingredients

      Lanolin
      Yes
      Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract
      Yes
      BHT
      Yes
      Hydrogenated Polydecene
      Yes
      Cocos Nucifera Oil
      Yes

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