SCF302/60
1 Awards
    SCF302/60
    1 Awards

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • Power

        Voltage
        100 - 240  V

      • What is included

        Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
        1  pcs
        Bottle stand/funnel cover
        1  pcs
        Extra soft newborn flow nipple
        1  pcs
        Sealing disc for milk storage
        2  pcs
        Newborn nipple travel pack
        1  pcs
        Cool pack
        2  pcs
        Spare parts
        1  pcs
        Breast milk container (260 ml/ 9 oz)
        1  pcs

      • What is included

        Battery pack
        1  pcs
        Electronic Breast Pump
        1 pcs
        Manual pump parts for when power is not available
        1 pcs
        Microfiber travel bag
        1  pcs

          Awards

