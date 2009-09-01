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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

NIVEAshaving heads

HS85/44

Keep a close shave

Every year the blades of your Philips shaver travel the height of Mt. Everest... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - replace shaving heads every year.

See all benefits

Change heads every 12 months for best results

Keep a close shave

  • with replacement cartridge

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

Flex Tracker system

Flex Tracker system

The Flex Tracker automatically tracks the curves of your face and helps to protect against skin irritation.

Glide rings

Glide rings

The shaving heads have unique glide rings to help the shaver move smoothly over your face.

Technical Specifications

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