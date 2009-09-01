2 year warranty
Discontinued
HS85/44
Keep a close shave
Every year the blades of your Philips shaver travel the height of Mt. Everest... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - replace shaving heads every year.
with replacement cartridge
Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
The Flex Tracker automatically tracks the curves of your face and helps to protect against skin irritation.
The shaving heads have unique glide rings to help the shaver move smoothly over your face.