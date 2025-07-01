2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HR7775/00
Discontinued
Can I disassemble the balloon beater to clean it properly?
Do the settings (0-7) on the adjustable slicing disc correspond to the thickness in mm?
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
I have a plastic part included that looks like the metal knife - what is it intended for?
Can I crush ice with my Philips Food processor?
How can I assemble the juicer of HR7775?
How do I change the thickness of the adjustable slicing disk?
How can I store the cord?
How can I maximize the juice output?
How can I disassemble the adjustable slicing disc?
All the ingredients stick to the wall of the jar and the blade does not touch them. What should I do?
When I am slicing vegetables they are always mashed. What should I do?
The motor does not run steadily. What is going on?
My Philips food processor will not switch on
When I am cleaning the blender with pulse/quick clean water splashes out. What can I do about it?
The kneading accessory and/ or the blade unit does not turn. What can I do about it?
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
My Philips Food processor has suddenly stopped working