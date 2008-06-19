Search terms

1

Aluminium Collection

Food processor

HR7775/00
Find support for this product
  • Effortless excellence Effortless excellence Effortless excellence
    -{discount-value}

    Aluminium Collection Food processor

    HR7775/00
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Food Processor
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Effortless excellence

      Food processor with the fastest juicing accessory

      • 1000 W
      • Compact 3 in 1 setup
      • 3.4 L bowl
      Up to 200% faster juicing vs. other food processor juicers

      Up to 200% faster juicing vs. other food processor juicers

      This food processor is the first to offer you a professional juicing accessory. Thanks to its extra large feeding tube and patented large metal mesh filter, it can juice up to 200% faster versus other food processor juicers. And thanks to its ergonomic design, it is quicker to clean and store.

      10 accessories to easily perform 30+ functions

      10 accessories to easily perform 30+ functions

      The – dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool for mixing batter and for heavy kneading. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Two metal disks to handle medium and fine shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1.5 L for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients. A citrus press for pressing citrus fruits. And a balloon beater for whipping and whisking and handling light batter.

      XL feeding tube takes whole fruits or vegetables

      XL feeding tube takes whole fruits or vegetables

      The XL feeding tube takes whole fruits and vegetables so you don't need to pre-cut them anymore.

      Up to 7 portions in 1 go with the XL bowl

      Up to 7 portions in 1 go with the XL bowl

      The XL bowl allows for maximum volumes to be processed in one go: capacity for 2 l soup, 1.7 kg dough, 7 eggwhites.

      Patented micromesh filter gets out more juice

      The patented micromesh filter made of stainless steel squeezes every drop to give you more juice.

      Adjustable blade for slices between 1-7 mm

      With the adjustable slicing blade, you can make slices as thin as 1 mm and up to 7 mm thick.

      1000 W motor

      With the powerful 1000 W motor of this Philips food processor you can adjust speed precisely to get desired results.

      Compact 3-in-1 setup saves countertop space

      Compact 3-in-1 setup fits juice extractor, blender or bowl so uses up a mimumum of space on your countertop.

      Stylish design to fit your kitchen

      Stylish and compact design looks great in every kitchen and takes up little space on your kitchen counter.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Blender jar capacity
        1.5 L
        Cord length
        120 cm
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Bowl capacity dry
        3.4 L
        Speeds
        Variospeed
        Safety
        Lid & bowl detection, mechanical 1.5 sec brake
        Bowl volume capacity liquid
        2.0 L
        Bowl working capacity dough
        1700 g
        Bowl working capacity flour
        1000 g
        Juice extractor capacity
        1.5 L

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Spatula
        Yes
        Balloon beater
        For whipping, whisking , mixing and emulsifying
        Kneading tool
        For kneading, heavy kneading, mixing dough, batter
        Stainless steel chopping knife
        • chopping
        • Beating
        • creaming
        • crumbling
        • cutting
        • folding in
        • mashing
        Citrus press
        For pressing of citrus fruits
        Granulating disk
        For grating of potatoes or cheese
        Number of inserts/discs
        4
        Juice extractor
        For juicing of apples, carrots etc
        Reversible shredding disk
        For medium/fine shredding
        Adjustable slicing disk
        For 1-7 mm slices of fruit & vegetables
        Break resistant blender
        • blending
        • crushing
        • foaming
        • grinding
        • pureeing
        • homogenizing
        • liquidizing
        • milling
        • shaking
        • stirring
        Julienne/french fry disk
        For julienne strips or french fries

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Aluminium and charcoal gey
        Housing
        ABS + brushed aluminium
        Speed knob
        Brushed aluminium
        Bowl including lid and blender
        SAN
        Disks, chopping blade
        Stainless steel
        Function buttons
        ice, pulse
        Juice extractor
        Stainless steel, ABS, SAN, POM
        Kneading tool, citrus press
        PP
        Pusher, inner pusher
        ABS, SAN
        Knife holder, balloon beater
        POM

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.