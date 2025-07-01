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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Blender
Discontinued
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HR2113/05
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All (3)
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
How to clean the jar of my Philips Blender
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
All the ingredients stick to the wall of the jar and the blade does not touch them. What should I do?
Foam is coming out of my Philips Blender
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
My Philips blender is not working
Contacting Philips
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