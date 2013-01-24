Home
Daily Collection

Blender

HR2113/05
1 Awards
    Fresh smoothie and food made easy

    This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5-l jar and serrated 5-star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending easy! See all benefits

      Fresh smoothie and food made easy

      with extra-strong power and blade

      • 400 W
      • 1.5 L Plastic Jar
      • with 2 sets of mini chopper
      • 5-star serrated blade
      Strong 400-W motor for blending and mixing easily.

      The newly designed blade will blend and cut the ingredients effectively and make a perfect smoothie for you and your family.

      Use mini chopper accessory to chop any soft ingredients like herbs, chili, onion and meats.

      Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

      You can use "Pulse" mode to control blending degree and time conveniently.

      New handle has a thumb-grip position for holding and carrying the jar easily.

      New spout design will prevent leakage after pouring into the glass.

      Save space with the handy cord storage system under the housing of the blender.

      This simple and easily recognisable lock indicator will let you know when the appliance is ready to use safely.

      All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

      With 2 years worldwide warranty.

      Break-resistant plastic jar

      Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.5 litre jar has a working capacity of 1.25 litres.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Mini chopper
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Colour(s)
        White and beige
        Material blender jar
        SAN
        Material housing
        PP
        Material blade
        Stainless steel

      • General specifications

        Speed setting
        2 and pulse
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        400  W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Max. Jar Capacity
        1.5 l
        Effective jar capacity
        1.25  l
        Plug
        3-pin plug
        Cord length
        0.85  m

