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Food Preparation
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Blender
Discontinued
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HR2074/50
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All (1)
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
Why does the fruit juice or soy milk contain alot of pulp or skin?
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
Contacting Philips
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