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2 year warranty

All series

  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day

Discontinued

Blender

HR2074/50

Fresh variety every day

This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups. Or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill the possibilities are limitless.

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Blend super smoothies, tasty soups & healthy juice

Fresh variety every day

  • 600W

  • 2 L glass jar

  • with filter

  • 5 speed and pulse

Filter for clear juice

Filter for clear juice

Keep seeds and pips out of your juice with this convenient filter.

Ice crush button

Ice crush button

Crush ice with this simple push button.

Long-lasting serrated blades

Long-lasting serrated blades

Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp Philips blender blades.

Technical Specifications

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