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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Single Product Shot

Discontinued

shaving heads

HQ167/40

Keep a close shave

Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your razor's peak performance - Replace the shaving heads once every 12 months.

See all benefits

Change heads every 12 months for best results

Keep a close shave

  • Lift & Cut

  • 3 heads

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

Wet use

Wet use

Use the shaver in the shower to save time and gives you the fresh sensation of wet shaving.

Technical Specifications

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