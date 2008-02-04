2 year warranty
Discontinued
HQ167/40
Keep a close shave
Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your razor's peak performance - Replace the shaving heads once every 12 months.
Lift & Cut
3 heads
Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
Use the shaver in the shower to save time and gives you the fresh sensation of wet shaving.