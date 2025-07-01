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Kettles
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Daily Collection Kettle
Discontinued
Support
HD9334/32
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All (5)
Can I clean my anti-scale filter in the dishwasher?
Can I use my Philips Kettle without the anti-scale filter?
Can I also heat up other liquids than water into the kettle?
How can I clean the outside of the kettle?
How to clean the scale filter of my Philips kettle
It takes a long time for my Philips kettle to boil water
The water boiled in this kettle tastes metally. How can I improve the taste?
There is water coming out of the spout of my Philips kettle
There is water/condensation on the base of my Philips kettle
My Philips kettle does not switch on
Contacting Philips
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