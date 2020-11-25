My Philips Satinelle Epilator does not remove hair properly

The optimal hair length for epilating is 3 - 4 mm. If your hair is longer than that, use the trimming attachment of your epilator to shorten the length of your hair. If your epilator does not come with a trimming comb, shave your hair and then wait for 7 days for the hair to grow long enough to be epilated.



If you have tried the tips above and are still not satisfied with the results of your Philips Epilator, then please contact us.