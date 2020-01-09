My Philips Satinelle Epilator is not charging

If you are having trouble charging your Philips Epilator, find out here how to solve this issue yourself.
Make sure that the power outlet where you are charging your epilator is working. Try charging your epilator in a different electrical socket to see if this works.
Make sure that the charging cable is completely inserted into the charging socket at the bottom of the epilator.
Make sure that you are using the original Philips Charger and charging cable that came with your epilator. If you do not have the original charger or cable any more, you can buy a new one from our online shop
If you have tried the above advice but your epilator is still not charging, then please contact us for further help.
The information on this page applies to the following models:BRE275/00.