My Philips Satinelle Epilator is not working

It may be that the overheat protection on your epilator has been activated. When this happens, you will see red lights flashing on your epilator and it will stop working.



In this case, let the epilator cool down and turn it back on after a minute or so. If it still does not turn on and the red lights start flashing again, it means it has not cooled down properly and you should wait a bit longer.



If you have tried the advice above, but your epilator still does not work, then please contact us for further help.



