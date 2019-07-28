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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Wireless Headphone

TAKH402BL/00

Available in

Blue
Blue
Pink
Pink

Shine like a star

Get them ready to rock with the funky on-ear headphones that light up. These tough, wireless headphones are volume-limited to 85 dB. An LED panel in the ear cup lets kids brighten their style with colorful lights.

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Shine like a star

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

20 hours play time. No wires, no tangles

From trips away to a week's worth of screen time-kids will love these wireless on-ear headphones. They get 20 hours play time from a single charge: enough to entertain for a few days or more.

32 mm acoustic drivers. Clear sound

Specially designed to protect young ears, these headphones boast 32 mm acoustic drivers that have been limited to 85 dB. You can relax, knowing your kids are enjoying their tunes, videos, and games safely.

Comfort ear and headband cushions. Perfect for young ears

Soft ear-cup cushions and a soft headband cushion keep the kids comfortable-whether they're listening to music or watching their favorite YouTubers.

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