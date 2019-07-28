2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAKH101PK/00
Let’s go!
Let them watch, listen, or play with the on-ear headphones that won’t hurt their ears. These colorful headphones are comfortable, and volume-limited to 85 dB. Kids can safely enjoy screen time-or their favorite tunes.
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Specially designed to protect young ears, these headphones boast 32 mm acoustic drivers that have been limited to 85 dB. You can relax, knowing your kids are enjoying their tunes, videos, and games safely.
These wired on-ear children's headphones can be folded inwards, creating a compact bundle. Perfect when you want to slip them into a coat pocket or bag.