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2 year warranty

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  • Premium sound for all your entertainment
  • Premium sound for all your entertainment
  • Premium sound for all your entertainment
  • Premium sound for all your entertainment
  • Premium sound for all your entertainment
  • Premium sound for all your entertainment
  • Premium sound for all your entertainment
  • Premium sound for all your entertainment
  • Premium sound for all your entertainment
  • Premium sound for all your entertainment
  • Premium sound for all your entertainment
  • Premium sound for all your entertainment
  • Premium sound for all your entertainment
  • Premium sound for all your entertainment

SoundbarCompact immersive audio soundbar

TAB6100/98

Premium sound for all your entertainment

Immerse yourself in the action with rich, full audio via a sleek, compact soundbar that fits perfectly into your space. Capturing every second of the thrills, enjoy it all—from music to dramatic movies and fast-paced sporting sequences.

See all benefits

Premium sound for all your entertainment

  • 2.1 Channel, Wireless subwoofer

  • 400W Max HDMI-eARC

  • Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X

  • Philips EasyLink 3.0

Rich, powerful sound with 2.1 channel and up to 400W Max

Rich, powerful sound with 2.1 channel and up to 400W Max

Experience robust sound with amplified audio on 2.1 channel and impressive power up to 400w. Get immersed in the moment as you'll be sure to hear every detail with crisp clarity, from music and dialogue, to drama and adventure.

Impactful bass depth via a wireless subwoofer

Dig deeper via a powerful wireless subwoofer on this soundbar that delivers rich, deep bass. More impactful movies, music and games await, with cinematic depth that can be enjoyed directly from your living room.

3D cinema sound with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X

Get into the action with high fidelity audio via Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X. Experience cinema-like audio with 3D sound as you enjoy music, movies, sports and more with deeper bass, clearer dialog and sound on an expanded soundstage, without the need for additional rear speakers.

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