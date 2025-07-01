2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SCF178/63
Discontinued
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
How to do a safety check on my Philips Avent Soother
How long can I use a Philips Avent soother?
Why are Avent teats and soothers made of silicon instead of latex?
How do I remove water from a Philips Avent soother?
Are Philips Avent age guidelines important?
How can soothers be sterilised?
How to clean my Philips Avent soother
Are Philips Avent soothers safe for healthy oral development?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair