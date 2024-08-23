Are Philips Avent soothers safe for healthy oral development?

2 year warranty
Yes, all Philips Avent soothers are safe.
Our soothers are soft, and the small teat flattens easily. It adapts to the baby’s tongue and palate. The shape of the soothers spreads the pressure evenly on the baby’s jaw, teeth, and gums.
All Philips Avent soothers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation.
The Oral Health Foundation evaluates consumer oral health care products to ensure that the claims made by manufacturers are clinically proven and not exaggerated. Find more information here.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF172/62 , SCF178/63 , SCF178/64 . Click here to show more product numbers ›