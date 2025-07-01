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2 year warranty
Soothers
All series
Philips Avent Freeflow pacifiers
Discontinued
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Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
How to do a safety check on my Philips Avent Soother
How long can I use a Philips Avent soother?
Are Philips Avent age guidelines important?
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
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