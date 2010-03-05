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Discontinued

Philips AventNewborn Starter Set

SCD271

Helps settle your baby, especially at night*

The handy collection SCD271/00 by Philips Avent including 4 Classic feeding bottles (2x 4oz and 2x 9oz), a bottle and nipple brush, and a white translucent pacifier 0-6 months.

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Less colic**

Helps settle your baby, especially at night*

  • Classic

Five different nipple flow rates are available

Five different nipple flow rates are available

Five different nipple flow rates are available.

0% BPA Product

0% BPA Product

This product contains 0% BPA

Curved brush head and molded tip

Curved brush head and molded tip

Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all types of bottles, nipples and feeding equipment for thorough cleaning.

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Disclaimers

  1. A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)

  2. A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.