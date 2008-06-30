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  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
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  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
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  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence

Discontinued

Pure Essentials CollectionFood processor

HR7774/90

Effortless excellence

This state-of-the-art food processor has some of the most advanced technologies. Its versatility is ensured by 7 accessories which easily perform 30+ functions.

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Bigger tube. Bigger bowl. More power. Less effort

Effortless excellence

  • 1000 W

  • Compact 2 in 1 setup

  • 3.4 L bowl

7 accessories to easily perform 30+ functions

7 accessories to easily perform 30+ functions

The – dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool for mixing batter and for heavy kneading. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Two metal disks to handle medium and fine shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1.5l for blending, crushing up to stirring different ingredients. A citrus press for pressing citrus fruits. And a balloon beater for whipping and whisking and handling light batter.

XL feeding tube takes whole fruits or vegetables

XL feeding tube takes whole fruits or vegetables

The XL feeding tube takes whole fruits and vegetables so you don't need to pre-cut them anymore.

Up to 7 portions in 1 go with the XL bowl

Up to 7 portions in 1 go with the XL bowl

The XL bowl allows for maximum volumes to be processed in one go: capacity for 2 l soup, 1.7 kg dough, 7 eggwhites.

Technical Specifications

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