2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR7770/00
Great cooking, effortlessly
The Philips Food Processor is the multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. The color coded accessories and speed settings help you to match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.
550 W
Compact 2 in 1 setup
2 L bowl
Match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.
The - dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool to mix and knead batter and dough. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Various disks to handle shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1l for blending, crushing up to stirring different ingredients. An emulsifying disk to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise.
With the powerful 700W motor plus 2 speed settings and pulse button you can pick the right speed