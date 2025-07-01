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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Viva Collection Meat mincer
Discontinued
Support
HR2726/91
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All (3)
Can I mince frozen meat with the meat mincer?
Can I pour water with detergent into the appliance to clean it?
To which size should I cut the meat before mincing?
What can I do if I cannot remove the hopper?
What can I do if the hopper is unstable or comes out during use?
What can I do if the meat mincer stops working during use?
What can I do if there is no response when I press the "reverse" button?
What can I do if I hear a rattling noise?
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