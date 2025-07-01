2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HR2200/81
Discontinued
Are there ingredients that I cannot prepare in my soup maker?
What kind of material does the blade use? Do I need to periodically replace it?
How come there are some noises during processing?
Can I create my own recipes?
What kinds of material do motor unit house use? Will it release harmful elements during the soup making process?
What is overflow sensor? What does it do?
How to clean the soup maker when bottom burned due to misuse?
What are those white spots which found at the bottom of the pot unit sometimes? How can I remove them? How to avoid them?
How do I know that the program has finished?
How to maintain the soup maker?