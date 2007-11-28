2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2067/86
Fresh variety every day
This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups. Or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill the possibilities are limitless.
600W
2 L Plastic Jar
with mill and filter
5 speed and pulse
This Philips blender, blends at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.
Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.