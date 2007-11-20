2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2061/56
Fresh variety every day
This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups. Or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill the possibilities are limitless.
600W
2 L Plastic Jar
with mill
5 speed and pulse
Grind nuts and beans quickly with this unique click-on mill.
Crush ice with this simple push button.
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.