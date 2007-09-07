2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2027/70
The perfect fit for any kitchen
This is the world’s most compact full sized blender. The large storage jar slots over the base of the Philips blender, making it half the size of normal blenders. Its performance is equally impressive, with its 5 star blade, 400W motor
400W
1.75 L plastic jar
with mill and filter
Easy storage
Takes half the storage space of normal blenders as the jar fits over the base.
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.
Chop, dice and splice effortlessly thanks to the 5 star serrated blade.