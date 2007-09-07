ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • The perfect fit for any kitchen
  • The perfect fit for any kitchen
  • The perfect fit for any kitchen
  • The perfect fit for any kitchen
  • The perfect fit for any kitchen
  • The perfect fit for any kitchen
  • The perfect fit for any kitchen
  • The perfect fit for any kitchen
  • The perfect fit for any kitchen
  • The perfect fit for any kitchen

Discontinued

Compact Blender

HR2027/70

The perfect fit for any kitchen

This is the world’s most compact full sized blender. The large storage jar slots over the base of the Philips blender, making it half the size of normal blenders. Its performance is equally impressive, with its 5 star blade, 400W motor

See all benefits

Compact blender to make storage simple

The perfect fit for any kitchen

  • 400W

  • 1.75 L plastic jar

  • with mill and filter

  • Easy storage

Store jar over base

Store jar over base

Takes half the storage space of normal blenders as the jar fits over the base.

Break resistant jar

Break resistant jar

Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

Serrated blade

Serrated blade

Chop, dice and splice effortlessly thanks to the 5 star serrated blade.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.