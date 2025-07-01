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Food Preparation
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Blender and Juicer
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HR1841/80
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All (5)
Does processing fruits or vegetables with a strong pigment result in discoloring of the juicer?
Why does the pulp feel moist?
Can I juice citrus fruits (as oranges, lemons, limes) with my juicer?
What can I juice with my Philips juicer?
How do I prepare the fruits or vegetables before juicing?
The filter of my Philips Juicer is blocked
Contacting Philips
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