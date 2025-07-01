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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Chopper
Discontinued
Support
HR1396/55
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All (5)
Which amounts can I process with this device?
What can I do to remove the discoloration of the plastic parts?
Can I process boiling hot ingredients in the bowl?
Can I use the Philips chopper bowl in the microwave?
How can I get rid of the smell on my Philips chopper?
My Philips Chopper keeps stopping due to a blocked blade unit
What should I do if the device does not work at all?
Onions turn into a wet pulp with my Philips chopper
The Philips chopper blade unit sits loosely on the pin
Contacting Philips
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