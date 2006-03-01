2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1364/00
Enjoy homemade food in seconds
The Philips hand blender combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!
600 W
Plastic bar
Chopper & accessories
To blend food in seconds.
The Philips hand blender has an extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients.
Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.