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  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds Enjoy homemade food in seconds Enjoy homemade food in seconds

    Daily Collection Hand blender

    HR1361/00

    Enjoy homemade food in seconds

    The Philips hand blender combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

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    Daily Collection Hand blender

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    Enjoy homemade food in seconds

    Blender with double-action blade

    • 600 W
    • Plastic bar
    • Beaker
    Powerful 600 Watt motor

    Powerful 600 Watt motor

    To blend food in seconds.

    Double action blade

    Double action blade

    Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

    For the toughest ingredients

    For the toughest ingredients

    The Philips hand blender has an extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients.

    Anti-splash blade guard

    Anti-splash blade guard

    No splashes or mess while you blend.

    Soft touch grip and buttons

    The soft touch grip and buttons provide comfort when using the product.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Material housing
      PP and rubber
      Color(s)
      White and lavender
      Material jars
      SAN
      Material bar
      Plastic
      Material blade
      Stainless steel

    • Accessories

      Beaker with lid
      0.5  l

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.3  m
      Power
      600  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz

    • General specifications

      Speeds
      2 (incl. turbo)

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