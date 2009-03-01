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Discontinued

SatinelleEpilator

HP6609/01

Ultra close for silky smooth skin

Get started into epilation with this new Philips system, removing even the short hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results.

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Catches the shortest hairs for perfect results

Ultra close for silky smooth skin

  • Total body

  • with bikini trim attachment

Opti-start + massage cap for efficient and gentle epilation

Opti-start + massage cap for efficient and gentle epilation

For a maximum skin contact at all times while relaxing your skin before epilating, this combi-attachment positions the epilator at the optimum angle for a constant effective hair removal

Use this attachment for a close and more gentle epilation

Use this attachment for a close and more gentle epilation

Lifts even the short hairs for an extra close epilation and relaxes your skin for a gentler hair removal at the same time

Sensitive cap for delicate skin

Sensitive cap for delicate skin

Specifically adapted for more sensitive skin, allowing for gentle epilation in delicate areas.

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