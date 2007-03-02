2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP2843/01
Satinelle
The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin, and epilation is quick and easy.
The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin.
For extra hygiene and easy cleaning.
Cleaning brush for easy cleaning for optimal hygiene