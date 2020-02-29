2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9318/21
Enjoy hot drinks in no time
The new Philips plastic kettle with 1.7 L capacity, automatic lid opening and light indicator gives you the opportunity to easily make your favorite drink in no time.
1.7 L
Spring lid
Light indicator
A concealed stainless steel heating element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto-switch off when the water is ready.
Elegant indicator light incorporated in the power switch illuminates when the kettle is turned on.