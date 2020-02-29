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2 year warranty

All series

  • Enjoy hot drinks in no time
  • Enjoy hot drinks in no time
  • Enjoy hot drinks in no time
  • Enjoy hot drinks in no time
  • Enjoy hot drinks in no time
  • Enjoy hot drinks in no time
  • Enjoy hot drinks in no time
  • Enjoy hot drinks in no time
  • Enjoy hot drinks in no time
  • Enjoy hot drinks in no time
  • Enjoy hot drinks in no time
  • Enjoy hot drinks in no time
  • Enjoy hot drinks in no time
  • Enjoy hot drinks in no time

Discontinued

Series 3000Kettle - 1.7 litre, Family Size, Black

HD9318/21

Enjoy hot drinks in no time

The new Philips plastic kettle with 1.7 L capacity, automatic lid opening and light indicator gives you the opportunity to easily make your favorite drink in no time.

See all benefits

Family-size 1.7L capacity, perfect for everyone

Enjoy hot drinks in no time

  • 1.7 L

  • Spring lid

  • Light indicator

Flat heating element for fast boiling

Flat heating element for fast boiling

A concealed stainless steel heating element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

Multi safety system against boil-dry

Multi safety system against boil-dry

Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto-switch off when the water is ready.

Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

Elegant indicator light incorporated in the power switch illuminates when the kettle is turned on.

Technical Specifications

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