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    Rice cooker

    HD4738/30

    More life in every bowl

    Nutrition is the most important element to keep healthy. The Philips' rice cooker HD4738/30 comes with automatic cooking programs for rice and congee that better preserve the freshness and nutrients in every bowl of rice.

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    Rice cooker

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    More life in every bowl

    Smart and automatic rice cooking

    • HD4738/30
    • 10 cups
    Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

    Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

    Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode

    One touch button for easy control

    One touch button for easy control

    One press button to control cook or keep warm, with clear light on the panel to show cooking status

    Easy-to-clean non-stick inner pot

    Easy-to-clean non-stick inner pot

    The Philips rice cooker is specially coated with the non-stick material which is more durable and easy to clean.

    Swing handle for easy carrying

    Swing handle for easy carrying

    Convenient and safe to carry the Philips rice cooker away from the kitchen, or to serve rice in dinning room.

    Easy-to-read water level indicator

    Easy-to-read water level indicator

    Clear water level marking shows capacity and rice-water ratio

    Top and bottom heating cooks rice more evenly

    Top and bottom heating cooks rice more evenly

    Dedicated program for congee cooking

    Cooking congee with optimal result

    Advanced lid design for easy and safe access

    Cool surface, easy to access with one touch button

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      Silver and metallic
      Materials of main body
      body-plastic/metal; lid-plastic
      Weight appliance
      3.4  kg
      Weight (incl. packaging)
      5.0  kg

    • Accessories

      Plastic steam tray
      Yes
      Measuring cup
      Yes
      Rice scoop
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.0  m
      Voltage
      220  V
      Wattage
      640  W
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Capacity
      1.8/10  Litres / cups
      Inner pot capacity
      5 Litres

    • General specifications

      Water level indicator
      Yes
      12 hours keep warm
      Yes
      One-touch operation
      Yes
      Swing handle for easy carrying
      Yes
      Detachable power cord for convenient storage
      Yes
      Top and bottom heating cooks rice more evenly
      Yes
      Dedicated program for congee cooking
      Yes
      Advanced lid design
      Yes
      Easy clean non-stick innerpot
      Yes

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