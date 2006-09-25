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  • Toast to perfection
  • Toast to perfection
  • Toast to perfection
  • Toast to perfection
  • Toast to perfection
  • Toast to perfection
  • Toast to perfection
  • Toast to perfection
  • Toast to perfection
  • Toast to perfection
  • Toast to perfection
  • Toast to perfection
  • Toast to perfection
  • Toast to perfection
  • Toast to perfection
  • Toast to perfection

Discontinued

Aluminium CollectionToaster

HD2618/00

Toast to perfection

With smooth, sleek lines and a full 1200 W of power, this toaster is as stunning as it is fast. The digital control gives you full control so you can be sure of delicious toast every time - evenly crisp and golden-brown.

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Digital control for the best toast!

Toast to perfection

  • Long slot

  • 4 function digital LCD

LCD display with digital countdown timer

LCD display with digital countdown timer

LCD display with digital countdown timer.

One-side toasting setting

One-side toasting setting

One-side toasting setting for bagels and baguettes.

Anodised aluminium housing

Anodised aluminium housing

Made from anodised aluminium for optimal usage: corrosion resistant, scratch proof, fingerprint resistant.

Technical Specifications

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