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  • Good toast easily Good toast easily Good toast easily

    Daily Collection Toaster

    HD2566/20

    Good toast easily

    Enjoy good toast with this compact Philips toaster. Features 2 large bread slots that fit a variety of bread, a removable crumb tray for easy cleaning, bread centering for even toasting, 7 toast settings and defrost function.

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    Daily Collection Toaster

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    Good toast easily

    Compact metal design toaster with large bread slot

    • 2 slot
    • Compact
    • Black silver
    The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

    The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

    The toaster exterior is always cool and safe to touch.

    Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

    Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

    Cancel button to stop toasting at any time.

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

    Large slot to fit different types of bread

    Large slot to fit different types of bread

    Fits different types of bread thanks to its large slot .

    Compact toaster to save space on your counter top

    The Philips toaster saves space on your countertop thanks to its compact design.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials
      Plastic housing (PP/PC/ABS), chrome plated top
      Color(s)
      Black/silver

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      950  W
      Cord length
      0.9  m
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Slot size (L x W x H)
      130 x 32 x 120  mm

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      Non slip feet
      Yes

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