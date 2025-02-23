How do I clean and maintain my Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine?

Machine front:

On a weekly basis, you can clean the front of your machine using a damp cloth to remove coffee stains and ground coffee residues.



Drip tray:

Make sure that you empty the drip tray daily or once the red "drip tray full" indicator pops up. To clean the drip tray every week, remove and rinse it under the tap with some washing-up liquid. You can also use your dishwasher to clean the drip tray.



Water tank:

Simply rinse the water tank under the tap every week.



You can find more detailed steps on cleaning and maintenance in the User Manual of your Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine.

