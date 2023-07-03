2 year warranty
To find out which Philips Avent baby bottles and teats are compatible with each other, please refer to the information below.
In the 4 sections below, you will find everything you need to know about the compatibility of the Philips Avent:
Natural and Natural Response
Natural glass
Anti-colic
AirFree vent.
Each section shows a different combination of items, along with a tick or cross to indicate whether that combination is compatible.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF680/37, SCF690/17, SCF683/62. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Why does my Philips Avent Anti-colic Bottle cap have holes in it?
What makes the Philips Avent bottles anti-colic?
Is this product recyclable?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
What are Philips Avent bottles and parts made of?
Are my Philips Avent bottle-feeding products mutually compatible?