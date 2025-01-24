2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: HP6341/00.
When do I need to replace my lady shaver foil?
Can I use my Philips lady shaver in the shower or bath?
How do I clean my Philips lady shaver?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
I have a nickel allergy. Can I use this appliance?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
How do I get the best results with my Philips lady shaver?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips depilation device?
How do I charge my Philips SatinShave?