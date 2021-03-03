How to cut my own hair with Philips Hair Clipper

1. Attach the desired comb to the clipper handle. If the attachments are not placed correctly, the groomer may not work or give the desired results.



2. Set the desired length setting. You can do this by turning the length-setting wheel or attaching the correct click-on comb. Start trimming at a high length setting to familiarise yourself with the device and reduce the length setting gradually until you have reached the desired hair length.



3. Switch on the device.



4. Move the appliance gently and steadily, with light pressure against the direction of hair growth. Make sure that the flat part of the comb always stays in contact with your skin to obtain an even result.



5. Do not press the groomer too hard against your scalp or skin, as you may accidentally change the settings and this can result in uneven trimming.



Use the trimmer without the trimming comb to trim hair close to the skin (0.5 mm) or to contour the neckline and sideburns. Be careful when you trim without a comb because the cutting unit removes every hair it touches.



6. Hair can collect in the hair chamber and the comb. Clean in between turns. Once done, switch off and clean the appliance. We advise to clean the device after each use.