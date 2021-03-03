How to cut my own hair with Philips Hair Clipper

Before cutting your hair, make sure you have all the right equipment. You will need a Philips Hair or a multipurpose product with hair clipping attachments, a mirror and a cape or towel to cover your neck and shoulders during trimming.
Also, keep hair products accessible for setting the hair and a vacuum cleaner for cleaning up afterwards.
Wet hair is trickier to trim as it tends to stick to your skin and can be missed by the device. Therefore, we advise clipping your hair when it is completely dry.
Comb your hair in the direction of your natural hair growth.
If you are cutting someone else's hair, make sure their head is at the same level as your chest. This ensures that all parts of the head are clearly visible and within easy reach.
Note: Beard trimmers are designed to trim beard hairs only. We do not recommend using them on other body parts such as your head. This is because you will not get the desired results, and it may also cause skin damage.